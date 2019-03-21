NCAA tournament predictions 2019: FiveThirtyEight tool updates in real-time, flags exciting games

Want to know just how likely it is that your bracket will get busted? The data whizzes over at FiveThirtyEight have you covered.
The website put out a tool, which updates in real-time, that tells you how likely it is that each team will win each game based on their data. And if that wasn't enough, the tool will flag any in-progress games worth your attention by ranking how exciting each one is.
So whether you are an avid fan or you're just watching to see how your bracket's doing, let FiveThirtyEight tell you how much hope to hold onto.
See the tool embedded below and on FiveThirtyEight's website.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FiveThirtyEight and this station.
