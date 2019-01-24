SPORTS

Selma High School holds groundbreaking ceremony for new stadium

EMBED </>More Videos

Selma High is look forward to an all-weather track, hoping to give his athletes a fair shot.

By
Selma High School is getting a new stadium, and on Thursday they held a groundbreaking ceremony.

It's been nearly 30 years in the making.

"Our students have not at a stadium like this and now I'm proud to have one like this." said track coach Haskell Henson.

Henson is a Selma High grad, class of '61, and is excited to see changes are being made - especially since this was the same stadium back when he was a teen.

"I was one of the first ones on this field when it was built. I was on the football team here. I came through that gate. I can tell you it was really exciting at the time," he said.

It's been over 55 years.

Now the paint is chipping, the track is dirt, making it hard to train on after it rains. And the bathrooms - well, they aren't the best.

Henson is look forward to an all-weather track, hoping to give his athletes a fair shot.

"It will give us an equal opportunity to compete with other schools, that's the name of the game. An all weather track definitely draws athletes and makes the workouts better," he said.

And speaking of workouts, part of the new stadium includes an updated weight room. - omething the football team is eager to get.

"Our weight room is a little small so I'm hoping that's going to be a big upgrade," said football player Michael Renovato.

The new facility will cost between $10 million to $12 million.

It's being funded through measure O which the community voted on.

Superintendent Dr. Tanya Fisher says this stadium will serve more than just the students.

"We are over the moon excited. We will be able to hosts events and folks from other areas will be able to come into the community which is a boost community and businesses. So it not only helps our school but it helps the community as well," Fisher said.

They hope to have the stadium completed by this fall.

The superintendent says she plans on having weekly meetings to make sure everything in on budget and time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportseducationsports
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
US pairs figure skating champion commits suicide at 33
Fresno State giving away free tickets to federal workers for the rest of January
Basketball team told to 'tone it down' after 116-10 victory
Maroon 5, Big Boi & Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
More sports
SPORTS
Football great Joe Montana joins investment in legal marijuana operator
Adding A.J. Pollock, not Bryce Harper, sign of the times for Dodgers
Steve Kerr on possibility of four Warriors making ASG: Not that kind of season
Free-agent OF A.J. Pollock heading to Dodgers
More Sports
Top Stories
Investigators say wildfire in Northern California was not caused by PG&E
Jayme Closs to get $25K reward from Jennie-O
Graffiti Team working to clean the streets
Family kicked off flight when passengers complain about body odor
Three dogs killed, multiple people displaced after apartment fire in Southeast Fresno
3 members of family killed in crash on the way to church
Teen who dragged NYPD officer with car gets 16 months to 4 years
Bay Area gas station owner offers free fuel for struggling federal workers
Show More
Lawmaker seeking dress code for parents at school
Woman says her 4-month-old son was bitten at daycare
Man attacks Lyft driver stuck in New York City traffic, stomps on car
49ers to get $30.8 million refund in Levi's Stadium property tax appeal
Massive sinkhole opens up near condominium buildings in Southern California
More News