Sports

Son of Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones dies

ALLEN PARK, Michigan -- The son of Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones has died.

The Lions announced the death of Jones' son, Marlo, in a statement Saturday night, and Jones posted a message on Instagram.

"We miss you already buddy and will forever love you," Jones said in his social media post. "Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings."

A team spokesman said Marlo was about 6 months old.

The Lions said they were informed Saturday by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about their son's sudden death.

"Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support," the team said. "On behalf of the Jones family, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of the matter at this time."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschild deathnflfootballu.s. & worlddetroit lions
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Camera captures burglary at Parlier gas station
Madera Police make arrest in brutal murder of homeless woman
Traffic resumes on major highways connecting Central Valley to southern California
5 dead in Louisiana plane crash, including TV sports reporter
Man found bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds in Visalia
Man, 60, dies after being beaten during $1 mugging in New York
North Valley family remembers father who died during Grapevine closure
Show More
Man shot in leg during drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Driver hits woman lying in southeast Fresno roadway
State trooper severely injured in crash caught on camera
Program provides support, resources for teen parents in Fresno Co.
Bus driver credited with saving little girl wandering street alone
More TOP STORIES News