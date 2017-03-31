SPORTS

What are competitive gaming eSports tournaments?

This March 31, 2017 photo shows a competitive video game tournament under way at Caesars casino in Atlantic City,N.J. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Meghan McDonough
Video game or eSports tournaments have exploded in popularity in recent years. What used to be friendly competition is now a worldwide event, often with millions in prizes.

The event taking place in Jacksonville Sunday was a qualifying event for the football video game Madden NFL 19. The game allows you to control one of 32 NFL teams as if you were the coach. It's named for former football coach and sportscaster John Madden.

Gamers were playing against each other in a head-to-head format for a chance to be invited to a three-day Madden NFL 19 Classic tournament in Las Vegas, which will award $1.255 million in prize money to winners. The event is run by EA Sports.

This tournament was streamed online via Twitch.TV, a live streaming service where viewers can watch game streams and comment on them in real time. Audio of the shooting was heard over the Twitch stream of the game and quickly circulated on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsvideo gamegames
SPORTS
DeMarcus Cousins signs Puma offer sheet; Nike has 10 days to match
Richard Sherman: Rule tweaks helping average QBs put up HOF numbers
Clayton Kershaw: No worries over not starting NLDS Game 1
Sharks aim to rebound vs. Kings
Forward Barclay Goodrow signs contract extension with Sharks
More Sports
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News