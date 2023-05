The carnival began Thursday and will run through this Sunday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Spring Carnival is now underway at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

The event features twenty rides, games, and fan-favorite fair food.

Gates will open at 4 pm on Thursday and Friday and at 12 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

