SR43 shut down in Corcoran due to hazmat situation

HANFORD TRAFFIC ADVISORY Hazmat/chlorine gas. Caltrans is setting up hard closure SR43 at Orange. CT will be directing traffic at 43/Santa Fe. Expect delays. #MorningCommute #Hazmat #CHP #HanfordCHP — CHP Central Division (@CHPCentralDiv) April 8, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A major highway in Kings County is closed at the moment as the Highway Patrol investigates a dangerous gas leak.Hazmat crews are on the scene at Orange and 4th Street in Corcoran cleaning up chlorine gas leaking at a nearby water treatment plant.Caltrans also shut down roadways on Highway 43 at Orange.Officials estimate the closure to last for the next hour or so.In the meantime, if you are traveling in that area, you can expect delays and are urged to use a different route.Traffic is currently being directed off the highway at Santa Fe.