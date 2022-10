Man stabbed in southwest Fresno, suspect still on the run

Police are looking for the attacker who stabbed a man in southwest Fresno late Saturday night.

Investigators say it started with some kind of a fight in an alley on San Joaquin and C Streets.

Officers found a victim in his sixties with several stab wounds to his upper body.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he was in critical condition as of Sunday night.

Police have not yet released any information about a possible suspect.