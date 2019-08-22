Standoff turns into fire at motel in west central Fresno

A standoff turned into a fire at a motel in west central Fresno this afternoon.Police responded to the Ambassador Inn off Olive and Highway 99 for a man who reportedly swung a pipe at a motel security guard.Witnesses say the suspect, 38-year-old Esteban Hernandez, was also throwing furniture out the window of a room.Police tried to coerce him outside and even brought in a negotiator.They say Hernandez then lit the room on fire.Firefighters contained the flames to the room, and police took the man into custody.He faces charges of arson, assault with a deadly weapon, and violation of probation.