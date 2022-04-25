Thousands of nurses in Northern California go on strike over pay, bonuses and mental health

STANFORD, Calif. -- More than 4,000 nurses are on strike in Palo Alto in Northern California on Monday.Nurses from Stanford Hospital went on strike at 6:45 a.m. and nurses from Lucille Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto went to the picket line at 7 a.m.The nurses say they are serious and united as they negotiate with Stanford Hospital and Lucille Packard Children's Hospital for better pay, better staffing and more mental health support."I feel like the solidarity of our nurses, the involvement of our nurses...they really understand what is needed and they really want change in the hospitals and the only way to get that is to stand up and fight," said ICU clinical nurse Kimberley Reed.Reed has worked at Stanford for 18 years and says she has seen a shift over the years."Things have started to change into more of a business-over-patients kind of situation."A spokesperson for Stanford says they care about their nurses and believe their offer reflects that."We are very pleased with the package we provided. We are paying top of the market wages for our nursing staff and we are happy to do so. We are not understanding why we are in a labor dispute," said Stanford Chief Nurse Executive Dale Beatty.But the union president says Stanford can do more to keep nurses."If you put effort into your nurses and you agree to things that will bring nurses here, you will attract every nurse that is available because they will want to work here," said Colleen Borges.Stanford officials say they brought in replacement nurses to cover the shifts of the nurses on strike but some patients will have to postpone their care for now."We have had some elective surgery cancelled just to make sure all our patients have the resources that they need," said Beatty.Borges said the last offer the union received from Stanford was a 5.4% raise. She says the union countered Sunday and asked for 7.76% raise. The two sides are scheduled to meet at the negotiating table again on Tuesday morning.Stanford Health released a statement saying in part:Senator Dave Cortese (D-Silicon Valley) made the following statement: