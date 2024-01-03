WATCH LIVE

People line up at Valley Target stores for Starbucks Stanley Cup

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 3:55PM
An exclusive item is being released at Target locations in the Valley, and people were already standing in line for them.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An exclusive item is being released at Target locations in the Valley, and people were already standing in line for them.

People were waiting for the chance to get their hands on an exclusive Target Starbucks Stanley cup, despite the rain coming down.

Last May, Stanley Cups made their way into Target with an exclusive Starbucks Stanley Cup collaboration.

Another release happened in November and now, people are waiting for the pink winter edition of the cup.

People in line said they can't wait to get their hands on the exclusive cup.

The cups retail for just under $50 but if you miss out, you might have to pay upwards of $150 for the cup online.

