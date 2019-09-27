Start Here has the stories to watch for today that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.
Trial of former Dallas officer accused of killing unarmed neighbor underway
Defense attorneys for former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger will start presenting their case today.
The prosecution rested its case yesterday.
Guyger is charged with fatally shooting her unarmed neighbor when she walked into the wrong apartment.
Her attorneys say it was self-defense, but prosecutors say the victim posed no threat.
Click here to download the ABC30 app
7th annual Blue Mass
The seventh annual Blue Mass in Downtown Fresno will honor first responders today.
Dozens will gather for the special mass at Saint John's Cathedral.
Police, fire, and emergency medical service personnel will be recognized and blessed during today's event.
It will be held during the lunch hour starting at 12:10 this afternoon.
Samsung Galaxy Fold on sale
You'll now be able to buy Samsung's Galaxy Fold smartphone in stores today.
You can find it in AT&T stores as well as select Best Buy stores.
The nearly two-thousand dollar device is a foldable cross between a large smartphone and a small tablet.
It's now finally hitting stores after months of delays.
The launch of the Galaxy Fold got postponed in April of this year after early reviewers complained of problems with the folding display.
Latest Valley Forecast
Our cooling trend moves forward today with temperatures dropping as much as ten degrees in some areas.
For this afternoon expect sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
For the latest forecast click here or download the Accuweather App.
START HERE: Former Dallas officer on trial for killing unarmed neighbor, Samsung Galaxy Fold on sale
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News