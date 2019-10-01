START HERE: Fourth Democratic presidential debate, jury to decide in murder case involving ex-officer

Start Here has the stories to watch for today that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.

Deadline to qualify for fourth Democratic debate

Today is the deadline for Democratic presidential candidates to qualify for the October 15th Democratic National Committee debate.

Based on an ABC News analysis 12 candidates have currently qualified for the fourth debate.

It will be broadcast from Otterbein University in Ohio and hosted by CNN and the New York Times.

To qualify, candidates have to get at least two percent support on at least four national or early state polls.

Jury deliberations underway for former officer on trial for murder

The fate of the former Dallas police officer who shot and killed her neighbor now lies in the hands of the jury.

Deliberations resume today in the Amber Guyger murder trial.

The former officer is charged with killing Bothan Jean inside his own apartment last year.

She claims she mistook his apartment for her own but prosecutors don't buy it.

The jury could find her guilty of murder, guilty of manslaughter or innocent.

Two years since deadliest mass shooting in modern US history

Today is the second anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Two years ago, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

58 people died that day and hundreds more were hurt.

The community and organizations have several remembrances planned today including a sunrise ceremony scheduled to get underway in just minutes from now at 7 a.m.

There will also be a candlelight vigil and the unveiling of a tribute to the victims later today.

Latest Valley Forecast

Tuesday - Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

Tuesday Night - Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

