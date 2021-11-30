Education

New chancellor appointed for State Center Community College District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new chancellor has been named to lead the State Center Community College District, but she's a familiar face in Fresno.

The board president appointed 56-year-old Doctor Carole Goldsmith to take on the role after several months of searching.

Goldsmith edged out two other finalists for the position during a nationwide search of educators.

She will replace former chancellor Paul Parnell, who retired over the summer.

Goldsmith has been the president of Fresno City College since 2016.

If the board votes for final approval on December 14, she will start her new position on January 1.
