Study shows 1 in 3 California families earn below daily cost of living

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- State leaders gathered on Tuesday to highlight new research on financial struggles in California.

The report, called "The Real Cost Measure," was conducted for the United Way.

It provides insight into how families are struggling financially in today's economy.

Unlike the official poverty line measurement, "The Real Cost Measure," factors in the costs of housing, food, health care, childcare, transportation, and other basic needs.

"The federal poverty line, say it's like $27,000 for a family of four to make basic ends meet, what we know is that really county by county when we are looking at Fresno and Madera counties it's actually more than $75,000," explained Coreen Campos, Vice President of Impact and Resource Development for United Way in Fresno and Madera Counties.

Using state, county, and neighborhood data, the United Way found that over 1 in 3 working families in California, 34%, aren't financially secure.

"People are suffering in the state of California at a time when inflation has hit some of the highest numbers we've seen in recent history," said Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, representing District 54.

The study's "typical family" is two adults, a preschooler, and one school-aged child.

"Look at Fresno, it would take this family of four about $78,000 to make ends meet," explained Henry Gascon, Director of Program and Policy Development with United Ways of California.

"At one point, we saw a carton of eggs go about nine dollars. Gas is at its highest. Rent continues to climb. Basic necessities like preparing a meal become extremely expensive" added Santiago.

Researchers also found that 4.3 million families across the state are "housing burdened," meaning at least 30% of their income is spent on housing.

35% of those "housing-burdened" families live in the Central Valley. The United Way hopes that with this insight, leaders can make policy changes to help families struggling with financial insecurity.