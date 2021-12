STEVINSON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred outside a Stevinson bar over the weekend.The Merced County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Stevinson Bar and Grill on 3rd Avenue just before 11:30 pm Saturday.When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Ricardo Moran shot to death.Authorities are working to determine what led up the shooting. Detectives have not released any information about a possible suspect.Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office at 209-385-7472.