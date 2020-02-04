Stolen car crashes into 2 vehicles at River Park, 2 seriously hurt

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people were transported to the Community Regional Medical Center Monday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash at Blackstone and El Paso, according to the Fresno Police Department.Authorities say the driver of a stolen vehicle was traveling south on Blackstone Avenue when the driver ran a red light and hit two other vehicles just after 3 p.m.One of those vehicles was traveling east, and the other was traveling west on El Paso right before the impact.The crash caused the stolen car to flip on its roof. That driver suffered major injuries.Investigators say the drivers of the two other cars are also in the hospital. One of them has major injuries, and the others have minor injuries.Detectives are investigating the crash.