What's open, closed on Christmas Day 2023? What to know about pharmacies, grocery stores, and more

Check this list before heading out on Dec. 25.

ByABC Digital Team
Friday, December 15, 2023 2:58PM
KFSN

If you're thinking about doing some shopping on Christmas Day 2023, keep in mind that the options of where you can go will be limited. Many retailers and grocery stores, including Aldi, Walmart and Costco, will be closed on Dec. 25. Here's what you need to know if you're planning to run any errands on Christmas this year.

Stores that are open on Christmas Day 2023

  • 7-Eleven: Store hours vary by location
  • Circle K: Store hours vary by location
  • CVS: Store hours vary by location
  • Duane Reade: Store hours vary by location
  • Dunkin': Store hours vary by location
  • McDonald's: Store hours vary by location
  • Rite Aid: Store hours vary by location
  • Starbucks: Store hours vary by location
  • Walgreens: Store hours vary by location

MORE: How to prevent Christmas tree fires this holiday season

Stores that will be closed on Christmas Day 2023

  • Aldi
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • Dick's Sporting Goods
  • Dollar General
  • Food Lion
  • GAP
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • IKEA
  • Kohl's
  • Kroger
  • Lowe's
  • Macy's
  • Marshall's
  • Nordstrom
  • Old Navy
  • PetCo
  • PetSmart
  • Publix
  • Sam's Club
  • Sprouts Farmers Market
  • Target
  • TJ Maxx
  • Trader Joe's
  • Walmart
  • Wegmans
  • Whole Foods

Other places that will close on Dec. 25

Banks are usually closed on Christmas, including Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

Post offices will be closed on Christmas Day, and the U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail.

FedEx shipping locations will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24 and 25. UPS will also be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, although UPS Express Critical is still available, the company's website says.

The New York Stock Exchange will be closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

