Fresno County runs assessments on homes for storm damage

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County officials are working to assess the damage from the recent series of storms starting on February 23.

Road crews also spent Monday preparing for repairs for stretches of Highway 168 that have been damaged by the relentless storms.

As winter weather continues into Tuesday, Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol are working to keep drivers safe.

"There is still a lot of roadwork going on and a lot of maintenance workers up there working on the roads," said Mike Salas, CHP Fresno. "We just want to make sure everyone is safe and aware."

Two sections of Highway 168 in Shaver Lake are under one-way traffic control. Between Shaver Ranch and Lower Dogwood and Stevenson Creek Dam and the Marina.

Caltrans said the combination of snowmelt and increased rainfall has caused erosion.

CHP isn't saying people can't drive up to higher elevations, but if they're coming to play in the snow, they need to be aware of the conditions.

"It's still a little bit hard for people to get to those snow play areas and again there's really not that many spots available for parking, to park anywhere outside of the roadways," said Salas.

Salas says they will be doing parking enforcement for anyone parked on roadways and private property.

Storm damage to homes is being assessed by Fresno County Emergency Management along with state and federal agencies.

Those home and property assessments are being done as residents fill out surveys in hopes that federal funding may become available.

"As a county, we want to do everything we can to position ourselves so that if funding does become available we have the information to tell our story to say hey we need help as well and want to be included," said Terri Mejorado, Fresno County Emergency Manager.

If you have damage to your home or property, Mejorado said you should report it. She said they want anyone who has suffered damage to fill out their survey but to be honest and specific in their reports.

"That sliding scale be as honest as you can. I know there's a lot of different categories, but we're looking for damage to your home that makes it unlivable or that is going to be quite of a bit of an expense to repair," said Mejorado.

She said they won't do assessments on homes people haven't filled out surveys for and will only go on a property for assessments with permission.

You can view Fresno County's flood damage survey by clicking here.