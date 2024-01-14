Storm causing delays at Fresno-Yosemite International Airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Canceled flights and airport lodging are the reality for thousands across the nation.

The arctic winter blast, causing at least 1300 flight cancellations Saturday within, into, or out of the United States, according to Flight Aware.

"We are seeing some minor delays, 15 minutes to an hour, but at this time we are not seeing any cancellations," Fresno Yosemite International Airport spokeswoman Vikkie Calderon said.

Vikki Calderon with Fresno Yosemite International Airport says while delays and cancellations are slim right now, the winter weather can still cause an impact on air travel.

"There are some storms that are occurring over the weekend in other parts of the U.S. that may possibly affect flights at the Fresno airport, so again we encourage passengers to keep in contact with their airline," said Calderon.

Nationwide, officials also say the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max-9 9 after last week's Alaska flight incident is increasing the flight issues right now.

Calderon adding its important to communicate with your ride during adverse weather situations.

"We also remind passengers, if they are going to be experiencing some type of interruption in their flights to keep in contact with their family members who may be waiting to pick them up," said Calderon.

Whether you are traveling near or far, officials say check your flight because it can modify quickly.

"We do however encourage passengers to check on their flight status and to keep in constant contact with their airline, in the event that their flight status does change, their airlines can help them with their flight itineraries," said Calderon.

Another way to check you flight status and see the times of flights coming in and out of FYI, you can visit Fly Fresno.

