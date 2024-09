Deputy saves puppy running across road in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A stray puppy has the chance to find a forever home after being saved by a Fresno County deputy.

The sheriff's office says a young Shepherd mix that was found running in the road near Mountain View and Henderson Monday afternoon.

Deputy Clark took the pup to safety and gave it some food.

The puppy was named Caruthers after the town it was found near.

The Fresno Humane Animal Services took in the young dog.