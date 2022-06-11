Society

Security cameras coming to Fresno street vendors this month

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Security cameras coming to Fresno street vendors this month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Street vendors in Central California have been the target of violent and even deadly attacks in the last few years.

"These vendors are just trying to provide for their families, they are trying to work just like you and me," says Joseph Vasquez with Cultiva la Salud.

Genoveva Islas runs Cultiva la Salud. She believes attackers are looking to take advantage of a vulnerable community, less likely to go to the police.

"I do think that stems from the idea that the Latino mobile vendor could be undocumented and is likely not to report it if something happens to them," says Genoveva.

The City of Fresno was so moved after the death of vendor Lorenzo Perez, they knew they needed to take action, so they approached Cultiva la Salud.

RELATED: 'He didn't deserve to die like this': Family of murdered street vendor speaks out

They gave the non-profit a $20,000 grant, enough to pay for security cameras on 20 vendor carts and video recording service for a year.

The non-profit is hopeful these cameras will make potential robbers think twice.

Joseph says, "It is not something new -- it has been going on for a while and it has just been brushed under the table or just forgotten about and they are tired of it."

The group has received 36 applications. They'll need to narrow that down to 17, so they're going to help women and senior men first.

RELATED: Valentine's Day attack on Fresno street vendor prompts 6-year prison sentence

The group is hoping to secure more funding to expand the program, creating a safer work environment for hundreds of local street vendors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnofood truck
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fire breaks out at vacant building in downtown Fresno
Valley health experts warn of heat-related illness in extreme weather
What eviction moratorium ending means for Fresno residents
Glitch at NorCal gas station lowers price to 69 cents a gallon
Wild video shows cat fights off coyote, narrowly escapes attack
First responders urge public to learn hands-only CPR
Derek Carr attends unveiling of renovated playground at VCH
Show More
Suspect in murder at Fresno apartment complex charged with 2 more
Sedan, big rig destroyed after fiery Highway 99 crash in Fresno County
Singer Pink visits Central Valley water park
Voters could decide on future of abortion in California
Police investigating vandalism at Kingsburg church
More TOP STORIES News