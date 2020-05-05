Local students create "Life in Quarantine" website

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two local students have created a "go-to" website for all of your quarantine concerns.
When classrooms closed their doors, sisters Haley and Shailey didn't waste any time in finding a way to help the community.
"One of the things we noticed is how confusing and overwhelming the information on COVID-19 could get in terms of all the different resources it was coming from," said Haley Shah, a freshman at Fresno State.
It took the sisters and their two cousins one week to get the "Life in Quarantine" website up and running.
"We wanted to let people know how other people in the community are doing, positive things during this time that may seem all negative," said Clovis North High School junior Shailey Shah.
The website is dedicated to providing information and resources.
"Tips to help with your mental health, physical health, doing yoga inside, exercise inside," said Haley Shah. "I would describe part of the website as helping us to cope with this situation."
It has news updates, tips on self care, nutrition and a "kids korner" for our smallest students. Another part of the website is resources available to the community, like free tutoring for students and grocery delivery for folks in certain areas.
"We're all in this together, " added Haley. "It's so easy to feel isolated during this time, but we're here, we're a helping hand for you. There are other people going through the same thing."
You can visit their website here.
