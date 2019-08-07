crime

Substitute teacher arrested for possession of child pornography, police say

Police say Justin Villegas was taken into custody on Wednesday at his home in the 1900 Block of W. Heather Lane in Hanford.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Hanford Police Department says a substitute teacher has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

Detectives say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in regards to a person possibly possessing child pornography.

After an investigation, detectives were able to determine that Villegas had used an online data storage service to possess nearly 800 images and videos depicting children under the age of 18 in actual or simulated sexual acts.

Detectives say Villegas has worked as a substitute teacher at the Armona Union Academy as well as the Fresno Adventist Academy. He also previously worked as a summer camp counselor at Camp Wawona in Yosemite.

If any information is known in regards to this case, please contact the Hanford Police Department and ask to speak to Detective Jarred Cotta at 559-585-2540.
