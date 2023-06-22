Valley residents are enjoying the mild weather while they can.

Summer off to cool start in Valley, triple-digit temperatures on the way

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley residents are enjoying the mild weather while they can.

"This feels good, it's not humid, it's nice. It feels like I'm in like San Diego," said Lamont Nash, a Fresno resident.

It may be the first day of summer, but many are shocked to see high temperatures in Fresno only reaching the mid-80s.

"Everyone is smiling, everyone is happier with the weather like this, thinking here we are in the middle of June, end of June, and it's been so great," said Claudia Readwright from Fresno.

Central Valley natives typically will see a triple-digit day before the summer solstice, but this year they consider themselves lucky.

"It might be up to 98 on Friday, next Friday. So, we are keeping our fingers crossed," explained Readwright.

An added bonus to cooler temperatures is cheaper utility bills.

Something easy for people to get excited about

"PG &E is so expensive right now, so not having to, I mean the A/C for is set at 78 degrees and I know that's warm but it's actually the optimal temperature to save money and to keep cool," said Hannah Kim, a Clovis resident.

Locals know it won't last forever, as Kevin Musso warns triple digits could arrive before the month is over.

In the Central Valley, we usually average 38 days of triple digits.

However, we have seen as little as 15 days of triple digits in past years.

For news updates, follow Nico Payne on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.