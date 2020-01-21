Health & Fitness

Metals from certain sunscreens stay in blood stream up to 23 hours, FDA says

Metals from certain sunscreens can stay in the blood stream for up to 23 hours at levels higher than recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

That's according to a new study published Tuesday by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, an arm of the FDA.

Researchers used four commercially available sunscreen products including lotion, aerosol spray, non-aerosol spray and pump spray.

They found that even a single sunscreen application results in measurable blood levels of the active ingredient.

"The fact that an ingredient is absorbed through the skin and into the body does not mean that the ingredient is unsafe," said Janet Woodcock, M.D., director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Woodcock says further industry testing is needed to determine the safety and effects of systemic exposure of sunscreen ingredients.

Experts also say it's still better to put suntan lotions on, than none at all.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdaskin caresunscreenstudyskin cancer
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News