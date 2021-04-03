auction

Super Mario auction: Classic Nintendo game sells for $660K

EMBED <>More Videos

Classic 'Super Mario Bros.' video game sells for $660K at auction

Talk about a level up: A classic "Super Mario Bros." Nintendo game has sold for $660,000.

That's according to Heritage Auctions.

The 1985 copy is said to be the finest copy known to have been professionally graded for auction.

RELATED: Connecticut yard sale find, rare 15th century bowl, sells for nearly $722K at auction

This particular game was purchased in late 1986 as a Christmas gift.

It was placed inside a desk drawer and forgotten about for 35 years, but now whoever forgot about it is rolling in cash.

The previous world record for a copy of "Super Mario Bros." was $114,000. That was set in July 2020 by Heritage Auctions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttexasnintendoauctionvideo gameu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AUCTION
$35 yard sale bowl sells for nearly $722K at auction
Bahamas: Private island set to go up for auction
Iconic Obama 'Hope' print among artist's works up for auction
Rudolph and Santa movie puppets are going up for auction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 people, including 2 young girls, killed in fiery Kings Co. crash
Tulare County deputies searching for at-risk 86-year-old woman
Central CA reacts to state allowing indoor concerts, theater performances
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Fresno parks open for Easter with minimal restrictions
FUSD parents advocating for in-person learning 5 days a week
Calwa church carries on Good Friday tradition amid pandemic
Show More
Madera County expands COVID vaccine eligibility to 16 and older
$15,000 in items stolen from electronics store in Clovis
Woodlake cannabis company launches mobile dispensary
California DMV locations now accepting digital signatures
CA to allow indoor concerts, theater performances starting April 15
More TOP STORIES News