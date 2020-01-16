food

Meal prep options that make dinnertime easy for your family

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Putting dinner on the table is getting a bit easier due to a growing number of meal prep companies and stores, offering recipes, and even delivery.

"It's a lot to compete with having to make dinner and get the kids to school and their activities and to work," said chef and author Shayna Telesmanic.

Telesmanic is a local chef and newly published author of the book "The Healthy Breakfast Cookbook," which is selling at Amazon and Target.

The mother of two says eating balanced meals, especially for a family, can be challenging.

Businesses around the country are vying to make dinner easy for you.

Some of the options include HelloFresh, where users choose how many meals they want, and a personal box, and the ingredients are delivered. Prices are per serving.

"They'll send you the kit, you cook it yourself, you go online, It's super easy, but you do have to cook it and do all of those dishes," Telesmanic said.

Meal Hero allows you to choose recipes, and then you pick where to get your groceries, whether it's delivery or pickup.

Walmart has also rolled out eMeals, and for a monthly fee, you can choose recipes you want that range from kid-friendly to diet-specific.

In the end, you get a shopping list that gives you a chance to pick up groceries or get them delivered.

Shayna started her own Supper Club workshop five years ago, where people can meal prep together. She said interest in the workshop increases every year.

"I think the thing that people love about it is, I plan the meals," she said. "I plan what everyone is going to make, I do the grocery shopping, and you come and chat with your friends. It's a community-like feel, where you get dinner done, but you also get to have a good time."

The meals are geared for crockpots or instapots.

Her next workshop is Sunday, February 23, and it costs $160 for ten meals.

The workshops have been so popular, she's working on a pickup location for busy families who want to a meal.

When it comes to dinner, whether it's choosing a meal kit or cooking yourself, experts hope to make dinnertime less stressful and more enjoyable for your family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnohealthmeal deliverybusinessfoodhealth food
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties
Pop-up pantry provides free food in Merced
Central Valley receives tasty donation to help community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News