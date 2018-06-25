CRIME

Surveillance video released in kidnapping, robbery, and carjacking case

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Police released surveillance video Monday that shows the man who they say was involved in a kidnapping, robbery, and carjacking. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno Police Department released surveillance video Monday that shows the man who they say was involved in a kidnapping, robbery, and carjacking in Northeast Fresno Friday morning.

Officers say a balding, overweight man in his 40's approached a 24-year-old nanny while she was walking with a 1-year-old near Champlain and Fort Washington.

RELATED: Fresno Police search for kidnapping, robbery, carjacking suspect

The suspect held the victim at knifepoint, forced her and the child into her car, and drove them to a Wells Fargo ATM located in a parking lot off Champlain and Shepherd Avenues.

In the video, you can see the suspect get out of the car as he has the victim pull out money from the ATM.



Officers say after this, the victim convinced him to let her and the child go. He drove away in the victim's SUV

RELATED: Car used in carjacking, robbery, and kidnapping recovered, Fresno Police confirm

Fresno Police say Wells Fargo has still not provided them with their surveillance video. Investigators hope the ATM's camera captured a better picture.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappingrobberycarjackingfresno police departmentFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News