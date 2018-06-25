Surveillance video released in kidnapping, robbery, and carjacking case

The Fresno Police Department released surveillance video Monday that shows the man who they say was involved in a kidnapping, robbery, and carjacking in Northeast Fresno Friday morning.Officers say a balding, overweight man in his 40's approached a 24-year-old nanny while she was walking with a 1-year-old near Champlain and Fort Washington.The suspect held the victim at knifepoint, forced her and the child into her car, and drove them to a Wells Fargo ATM located in a parking lot off Champlain and Shepherd Avenues.In the video, you can see the suspect get out of the car as he has the victim pull out money from the ATM.Officers say after this, the victim convinced him to let her and the child go. He drove away in the victim's SUVFresno Police say Wells Fargo has still not provided them with their surveillance video. Investigators hope the ATM's camera captured a better picture.