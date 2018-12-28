Modesto Bee said that sources say the suspect was taken into custody in Kern County, on either late Thursday or early Friday.
Corporal Singh conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck in the small town of Newman in California's Central Valley early Wednesday morning, for suspicion of driving under the influence.
As he pulled over the vehicle, Corporal Singh described it to dispatchers as a silver Dodge Ram with paper plates from AR Auto, a dealership in the city of Merced.
Moments later, Singh called in for shots fired.
Several deputies from both Stanislaus and Merced counties responded, where they found the truck and suspect gone and Corporal Singh lying on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.
That set off a statewide search for the suspect and his truck. Law enforcement quickly released surveillance video from a store showing the suspect.
The truck was found outside the city of Newman in a mobile home park on Wednesday afternoon, but the suspect was not found in the area.
In a Thursday news conference, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson says his department would not release the name of the man suspected of the crime but say they believe they know who he is.
The suspect was described as a heavy-set Hispanic man with black hair. Investigators have evidence to believe he could still be in the county.
The sheriff's office tweeted out several fresh photos of the suspect on Thursday night. It, however, did not confirm that the name and date of birth circulating on social media along with these photos were that of the suspect.
The following pictures of the suspect including a name & birth date have been circulating on social media. We can confirm these are pictures of the man who murdered Corporal Ronil Singh. We CANNOT, however, confirm that the correct name or birth date is being put out. pic.twitter.com/cSCvE1DhEF— Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) December 28, 2018
Sheriff Christianson said that the suspect they have identified was in the country illegally.
BLUE ALERT - Stanislaus, Merced, San Joaquin, Tuolumne, and Santa Clara Counties.@StanSheriff IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/offvC609py— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 26, 2018
On Thursday, President Donald Trump commented on the suspect's immigration status in a tweet, "There is right now a full scale manhunt going on in California for an illegal immigrant accused of shooting and killing a police officer during a traffic stop. Time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall!"
There is right now a full scale manhunt going on in California for an illegal immigrant accused of shooting and killing a police officer during a traffic stop. Time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018
The victim, Corporal Ronil "Ron" Singh, was a K-9 officer with the Newman Police, a small department with just about a dozen sworn officers.
Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson remembered Singh as an "American patriot" who came to the U.S. from Fiji to become a police officer and loved his wife and 5-month-old son dearly.
The officer's canine partner, Sam, is now at home with the Singh family. Chief Richardson said that the dog would be retired from the department early to live permanently with the Singh family.
A memorial fund has been set up for Corporal Singh. Donations can be made in several different ways:
In person:
Any West America Bank Branch to the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund (Newman Police Department)
Mailed to:
Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association
Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund
PO Box 2314
Ceres, CA 95307
Online:
https://www.stanislaussworn.com/donation.html
The Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association says please be aware there are NO other approved or authorized memorial fund or online fundraising accounts that will be established.