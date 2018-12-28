The entire investigation, from the shooting to the capture of the suspect took just over 48 hours and involved state and federal agencies across California.
Here's a detailed timeline of the manhunt from start to finish:
- December 25
8:49PM - Cpl. Ronil Singh's wife posts family Christmas photo on Facebook with their 5-month-old son
- December 26
12:20AM - Gustavo Perez Arriaga seen buying beer at convenience store in Newman, according to police.
12:57AM - Cpl. Singh pulls over driver, believed to be Arriaga for suspicion of DUI. Moments later, Cpl. Singh sends out radio call for "shots fired." Cpl Singh later dies at nearby hospital.
7:30AM - Blue Alert issued for five neighboring California counties, urging the public to look out for the suspect and his truck
3:00PM - Suspect's truck found at home 4 miles away from Newman shooting scene. Suspect is not found at that location
- December 27
11:00AM - Stanislaus County Sheriff reveals suspect was in the country illegally
4:00PM - Investigators serve several search warrants, including at dairy farm in El Nido, 30 miles away from Newman. They do not locate the suspect. Arriaga's brother and co-worker are arrested, charged with helping him escape.
- December 28
Arriaga arrested at house in Lamont, CA outside of Bakersfield. Three other people were arrested for providing him assistance. Investigators say Arriaga was attempting to flee to Mexico.