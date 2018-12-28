December 25

December 26

December 27

December 28

Two days after Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh was gunned down on Christmas night, investigators say they've caught his suspected killer 200 miles away just outside Bakersfield.The entire investigation, from the shooting to the capture of the suspect took just over 48 hours and involved state and federal agencies across California.Here's a detailed timeline of the manhunt from start to finish:- Cpl. Ronil Singh's wife posts family Christmas photo on Facebook with their 5-month-old son- Gustavo Perez Arriaga seen buying beer at convenience store in Newman, according to police.- Cpl. Singh pulls over driver, believed to be Arriaga for suspicion of DUI. Moments later, Cpl. Singh sends out radio call for "shots fired." Cpl Singh later dies at nearby hospital.- Blue Alert issued for five neighboring California counties, urging the public to look out for the suspect and his truck- Suspect's truck found at home 4 miles away from Newman shooting scene. Suspect is not found at that location- Stanislaus County Sheriff reveals suspect was in the country illegally- Investigators serve several search warrants, including at dairy farm in El Nido, 30 miles away from Newman. They do not locate the suspect. Arriaga's brother and co-worker are arrested, charged with helping him escape.Arriaga arrested at house in Lamont, CA outside of Bakersfield. Three other people were arrested for providing him assistance. Investigators say Arriaga was attempting to flee to Mexico.