CORPORAL RONIL SINGH

TIMELINE: Manhunt and arrest of suspected Newman cop killer

EMBED </>More Videos

Two days after a Central Valley police officer was gunned down, investigators say they've caught their suspect. Go inside the timeline of the statewide manhunt. (KGO-TV)

Two days after Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh was gunned down on Christmas night, investigators say they've caught his suspected killer 200 miles away just outside Bakersfield.

The entire investigation, from the shooting to the capture of the suspect took just over 48 hours and involved state and federal agencies across California.

Here's a detailed timeline of the manhunt from start to finish:

  • December 25

8:49PM - Cpl. Ronil Singh's wife posts family Christmas photo on Facebook with their 5-month-old son

  • December 26

12:20AM - Gustavo Perez Arriaga seen buying beer at convenience store in Newman, according to police.

12:57AM - Cpl. Singh pulls over driver, believed to be Arriaga for suspicion of DUI. Moments later, Cpl. Singh sends out radio call for "shots fired." Cpl Singh later dies at nearby hospital.

7:30AM - Blue Alert issued for five neighboring California counties, urging the public to look out for the suspect and his truck

3:00PM - Suspect's truck found at home 4 miles away from Newman shooting scene. Suspect is not found at that location

  • December 27

11:00AM - Stanislaus County Sheriff reveals suspect was in the country illegally

4:00PM - Investigators serve several search warrants, including at dairy farm in El Nido, 30 miles away from Newman. They do not locate the suspect. Arriaga's brother and co-worker are arrested, charged with helping him escape.

  • December 28

Arriaga arrested at house in Lamont, CA outside of Bakersfield. Three other people were arrested for providing him assistance. Investigators say Arriaga was attempting to flee to Mexico.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingdeadly shootinginvestigationmanhuntu.s. & worldimmigrationofficer-involved shootingpolice shootingpolicepolice officer killedpolice officer shotCorporal Ronil SinghCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Emotions run high after suspect accused of killing Newman police corporal arrested
Suspect accused of killing Newman police corporal captured
Search warrant served in Merced Co. in connection with fatal shooting of officer
Trump weighs in after police report suspect in officer's death is in US illegally
Witness recalls hearing several gunshots, vehicle speeding off after officer was shot
Suspect vehicle found after police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County
CORPORAL RONIL SINGH
'One minute you're celebrating and one minute you're not there:' loved ones remember slain officer
Chief calls slain Newman Cpl. Ron Singh an 'American patriot'
Witness recalls hearing gunshots, vehicle speeding off after officer was shot
Truck of shooting suspect was sold earlier this year in Merced
More Corporal Ronil Singh
Top Stories
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
New California law lets people with DUIs drive using special device
Restrooms, trash removal at Yosemite hit by government shutdown
Slain officer Ronil Singh's wife, infant son and K-9 escorted to candlelight vigil
Officer's death could be avoided if not for California's sanctuary law, says sheriff
Central Fresno building destroyed in early morning fire, cause under investigation
How agencies across California came together to nab alleged cop-killer Arriaga
VIDEO: Brother of slain cop tearfully thanks deputies after arrest
Show More
Jerry Brown wraps a 5-decade history in California politics
President Trump threatens to shut down entire border with Mexico
Deaths of police officers on duty on the rise in the US
Top Stories of 2018 on ABC30.com
Woman who says escaped San Quentin inmate carjacked her speaks out
More News