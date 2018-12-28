CORPORAL RONIL SINGH

How agencies across California came together to nab alleged cop-killer Arriaga

EMBED </>More Videos

Gustavo Arriaga's arrest was the product of collaboration between different law enforcement agencies and the receipt of hundreds of tips.

By
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KFSN) --
Gustavo Arriaga came out of the house he was hiding at with his hands up as SWAT teams were gearing up to go inside on Friday morning, authorities said.

That moment of his arrest, two days after he allegedly shot and killed Newman Police Corporal Ronil "Ron" Singh, was the product of collaboration between different law enforcement agencies and the receipt of hundreds of tips.

On Thursday afternoon, Donny Youngblood, the sheriff of Kern County, received an urgent call from Stanislaus County's sheriff, saying they had information that 33-year-old Arriaga was likely somewhere between the two counties, and was believed to be on his way to Mexico, where he's from.

Kern County teams then started sending surveillance teams to different communities in the county.

They had been surveilling one house in the town of LaMont for at least 24 hours, and were able to get a search warrant to go inside. It was then that Arriaga came out with his hands up and was arrested outside the home without incident.

Several other people were inside at the time, including children and three adults. All the adults were arrested for aiding and abetting Arriaga.

"When you use a firearm against a police officer, you can run but you can't hide. This really proves the relationship that we have not only in this county, with my partners that are standing behind me, but throughout the state, that we're committed to providing public safety," said Kern County Sheriff Youngblood.

Youngblood says a variety of different agencies were involved in this effort to arrest an accused cop killer, including the FBI, HIS, ATF, Stanislaus County, and of course Newman Police.

Arriaga was brought back to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department on Friday afternoon. He was reportedly wearing Corporal Ronil Singh's handcuffs on the way there.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingpolice shootingpolice officer killedpolice officer shotCalifornia - NorthernCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CORPORAL RONIL SINGH
VIDEO: Brother of slain cop tearfully thanks deputies after arrest
More Corporal Ronil Singh
Top Stories
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
Officer's death could be avoided if not for California's sanctuary law, says sheriff
VIDEO: Brother of slain cop tearfully thanks deputies after arrest
Jerry Brown wraps a 5-decade history in California politics
President Trump threatens to shut down entire border with Mexico
Deaths of police officers on duty on the rise in the US
Top Stories of 2018 on ABC30.com
Woman who says escaped San Quentin inmate carjacked her speaks out
Show More
Study: Younger women earning more, but still doing more housework
Tesla names Oracle's Ellison to board in SEC settlement
Aretha Franklin to be honored with tribute show in January
Chris Brown charged with monkey-related misdemeanors
Chris Burrous, former morning anchor in Fresno, dies at 43
More News