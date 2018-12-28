How agencies across California came together to nab alleged cop-killer Arriaga

Gustavo Arriaga came out of the house he was hiding at with his hands up as SWAT teams were gearing up to go inside on Friday morning, authorities said.That moment of his arrest, two days after he allegedly shot and killed Newman Police Corporal Ronil "Ron" Singh, was the product of collaboration between different law enforcement agencies and the receipt of hundreds of tips.On Thursday afternoon, Donny Youngblood, the sheriff of Kern County, received an urgent call from Stanislaus County's sheriff, saying they had information that 33-year-old Arriaga was likely somewhere between the two counties, and was believed to be on his way to Mexico, where he's from.Kern County teams then started sending surveillance teams to different communities in the county.They had been surveilling one house in the town of LaMont for at least 24 hours, and were able to get a search warrant to go inside. It was then that Arriaga came out with his hands up and was arrested outside the home without incident.Several other people were inside at the time, including children and three adults. All the adults were arrested for aiding and abetting Arriaga."When you use a firearm against a police officer, you can run but you can't hide. This really proves the relationship that we have not only in this county, with my partners that are standing behind me, but throughout the state, that we're committed to providing public safety," said Kern County Sheriff Youngblood.Youngblood says a variety of different agencies were involved in this effort to arrest an accused cop killer, including the FBI, HIS, ATF, Stanislaus County, and of course Newman Police.Arriaga was brought back to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department on Friday afternoon. He was reportedly wearing Corporal Ronil Singh's handcuffs on the way there.