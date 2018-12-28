CORPORAL RONIL SINGH

Officer's death could be avoided if not for California's sanctuary law, says sheriff

EMBED </>More Videos

The killing of Officer Ronil Singh highlights the need for reform in immigration laws and border control, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson says.

By
MODESTO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two days after he allegedly shot and killed Newman officer Ronil "Ron" Singh and sparked a statewide manhunt, 33-year-old Gustavo Arriaga was arrested near Bakersfield, California.

He was brought to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office early on Friday evening.

During the hunt, a series of leads and search warrants led authorities to the Kern County town of LaMont, 200 miles away from where Singh was killed, where they arrested Arriaga.

Over the course of the hunt, investigators received hundreds of tips and looked at all of them.

RELATED: Gustavo Perez Arriaga, the man accused of shooting, killing Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh captured

That led to the capture of not only the suspect on Friday, but also several others allegedly trying to hide and lie for him, said Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson.

Arriaga's brother, Adrian Virgen, and co-worker Erik Quiroz, were arrested for lying to authorities as he tried to leave the country.

"They intentionally lied to us, they tried to divert us away from the investigation. They misled us. They provided us false information to protect their brother, who we also know was trying to flee to Mexico," said Christianson.

Christianson said while the slain officer should be the focus of this case, it serves as an example of needed reform in immigration laws and border control. He said this tragedy could've been avoided if it weren't for sanctuary laws and political interference.

"We can't ignore the fact that this could've been preventable. After SB 54 based on past two arrests for DUI and active warrants, law enforcement would been prohibited from sharing any information with ICE about this criminal gang member," said the sheriff.

RELATED: Authorities call for changes to California's sanctuary state law after Tulare County rampage

He added that Arriaga crossed the border into Arizona, and has been in the country for a few years illegally.

On the day of the shooting, Corporal Singh pulled Arriaga over for a DUI traffic stop. Arriaga had two prior DUI arrests, and is a known gang member.

There's still a lot left to this investigation before it goes to the district attorney, but this could potentially be a capital punishment case.

RELATED: How agencies across California came together to nab alleged cop-killer Arriaga
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingpolice shootingpolice officer killedpolice officer shotCaliforniaCalifornia - Northern
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CORPORAL RONIL SINGH
VIDEO: Brother of slain cop tearfully thanks deputies after arrest
More Corporal Ronil Singh
Top Stories
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
How agencies across California came together to nab alleged cop-killer Arriaga
VIDEO: Brother of slain cop tearfully thanks deputies after arrest
Jerry Brown wraps a 5-decade history in California politics
President Trump threatens to shut down entire border with Mexico
Deaths of police officers on duty on the rise in the US
Top Stories of 2018 on ABC30.com
Woman who says escaped San Quentin inmate carjacked her speaks out
Show More
Study: Younger women earning more, but still doing more housework
Tesla names Oracle's Ellison to board in SEC settlement
Aretha Franklin to be honored with tribute show in January
Chris Brown charged with monkey-related misdemeanors
Chris Burrous, former morning anchor in Fresno, dies at 43
More News