NEWMAN, Calif. (KFSN) --
The brother of Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh tearfully thanked law enforcement officers who worked day and night to arrest a suspect in the case. Gustavo Perez Arriaga was taken into custody in Kern County on early Friday morning.

Here's a transcription of Reggie Singh's emotional statement at the news conference:

"Please bear with me, this is not easy for me. Ronil Singh was my older brother.

Yes, he's not coming back, but there's a lot of people out there that misses him. And a lot of law enforcement people that I don't know, who worked days and nights to make this happen. I'd like to thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to make this happen.

I wish I could thank all the law enforcement agencies, Homeland Security in San Francisco, everyone. I was waiting for this to happen.

I'd like to thank you (for) working day and night to make this happen. Thank you."

A memorial fund has been set up for Corporal Singh. Donations can be made several different ways:

In person:
Any West America Bank Branch to the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund (Newman Police Department)

Mailed to:
Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association
Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund
PO Box 2314
Ceres, CA 95307

Online:
www.stanislaussworn.com/donation.html

The Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association says please be aware there are NO other approved or authorized memorial fund or online fundraising accounts that will be established.

