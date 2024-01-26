44-year-old man arrested for shooting and killing man in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officers have arrested 44-year-old Alfred Samuels for the murder of 24-year-old Taeshawn Johnson.

He was found shot to death at Lorena Avenue and South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard last Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Johnson later died at the hospital.

Police say they identified Samuals as a suspect through their investigation and later served a search warrant to his home. That's where they found evidence related to the crime.

Investigators say Johnson was involved in an argument with someone prior to the shooting.

The crime remains under investigation.