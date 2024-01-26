WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

44-year-old man arrested for shooting and killing man in southwest Fresno

Marc Anthony Lopez Image
ByMarc Anthony Lopez KFSN logo
Friday, January 26, 2024 9:49PM
44-year-old man arrested for shooting and killing man in southwest Fresno
Fresno Police Officers have arrested 44-year-old Alfred Samuels for the murder of 24-year-old Taeshawn Johnson.
KFSN

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officers have arrested 44-year-old Alfred Samuels for the murder of 24-year-old Taeshawn Johnson.

He was found shot to death at Lorena Avenue and South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard last Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Johnson later died at the hospital.

Police say they identified Samuals as a suspect through their investigation and later served a search warrant to his home. That's where they found evidence related to the crime.

Investigators say Johnson was involved in an argument with someone prior to the shooting.

The crime remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW