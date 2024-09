Suspect arrested for stabbing man in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing a person in Madera.

It happened in the area of G Street and Roberts Avenue just before 5:30 pm Tuesday.

Authorities say 21-year-old Carlos Aburto Garza stabbed the victim during an argument.

The victim is expected to survive.