Suspect holds store clerk at gun point during robbery in Hanford

Police are looking for a robbery suspect who held a store clerk at gunpoint in Hanford.According to the Hanford Police Department, they received a call about an armed robbery at Bubbas Market. Police say a man entered the business armed with a gun, held the store clerk at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of money.The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late 20's or early 30's, average build, 5'7". He was last seen wearing a black hat with a red bill, a white shirt, jeans and a black shirt covering his face. Police say the suspect has tattoos on his right arm and possibly left hand.If you have any information on the robbery or the suspect you are asked to call the Hanford Police Department.