Man shot, killed by Atwater police officer after pointing gun, officials say

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was shot by an Atwater police officer during a chase on Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 7 pm at an apartment complex near Crest and Bellevue roads.

The Atwater Police Department says officers were chasing a vehicle that was believed to have been used in a stolen property case leading up to the shooting.

During the chase, officials say the suspect crashed his car into a parked vehicle, got out, and started to run away from officers through the apartment complex.

At one point, investigators say the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at an officer.

The officer opened fire on the suspect, hitting him at least once.

The man died from his injuries at the apartment complex.

Officials say they found the suspect's gun at the scene.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office will be handling the investigation into the shooting.