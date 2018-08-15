CRIME

Suspect says new evidence proves he did not kidnap, assault nanny

EMBED </>More Videos

Joseph Ward called our newsroom and said that new evidence in the case proves he is not the person responsible for the crime.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
We are hearing again from the man who was arrested and accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Northeast Fresno nanny.

From the Fresno County Jail, Joseph Ward called our newsroom and said that new evidence in the case proves he is not the person responsible for the crime.

"I received a discovery from my attorney, on there it says they found two minor profiles of DNA, and they wanted to compare mine, and they did a rape kit test and it doesn't match to me," said Ward. "They found fingerprints in her car, multiple fingerprints, none of them compare to me. They found fingerprints on her cellphone, none of them match to me."

Mark King, a criminal defense attorney met with Ward on more than one occasion. He is not Ward's attorney but has been working with his family who is interested in retaining his representation.

We asked King about the evidence Ward says he has that shows he is innocent.

"Mr. Ward showed me some things when I met with him, but I am not going to tell you what he showed, and what I think about what he showed me."

King added that, "Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. People are wrongfully accused of crimes everyday and just because someone has been charged with crime doesn't mean they have committed the crime."

ABC 30 legal analyst Tony Capozzi said it is possible Ward's DNA was not found, but that does not mean he is innocent.

"There may not be, but is there an alibi to where he was at that particular time? If there is an alibi, would GPS back up his alibi?"

In a search warrant, authorities say there are other clues that link him to the attack.

One being the black basketball shorts and t-shirts found in Ward's girlfriend's hamper.

Items police say the suspect was seen wearing and holding in this surveillance video.

Still, Ward says investigators found the wrong guy.

"I feel really upset. For me, I feel I am being falsely accused because of my record, my past history, and because I live in the area."

Action News reached out to Joseph Ward's public defender to see if we could get copies of the discovery and learn what was revealed, but were told he would not be commenting on a pending case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappingkidnapassaultwrongfully accusedfresno police departmentcrimerobberycarjackingFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News