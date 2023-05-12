Suspect wanted for exposing himself to students in Madera, police say

Madera police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who has been exposing himself in neighborhoods near schools.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who has been exposing himself in neighborhoods near schools.

Police have received reports of incidents over the past several months.

In each case, the suspect has been described as a white male in his 30s, with short brown hair and a goatee.

On Thursday, authorities released photos of the suspect's vehicle.

The vehicle is a 2015 or newer Nissan Versa with a sunroof and a spoiler on the trunk.

The license plate number is not visible in the photos.

Madera Unified School District says the suspect has approached students walking home from class.

In one case, investigators say the suspect got out of his car and approached a student, but the student ran away.

Police are increasing patrols in the reported areas during after-school hours.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information is urged to contact Madera Police at (559) 675-7700. Callers can remain anonymous.