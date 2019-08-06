crime

Suspected DUI driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Tulare County

Officers say Jazmine Paramo, 24, was driving northbound in the southbound lane of Highway 65 when she crashed head-on into two motorcycles.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The suspected DUI driver accused of slamming into a group of motorcyclists, killing two couples has officially been charged.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Jazmin Paramo was arraigned in a Porterville court around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Paramo is facing several felony charges, including four counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

RELATED: 'They always put us first,' says grieving son after parents killed by alleged DUI driver

If found guilty on all charges, Paramo could face up to 16 years in prison.

According to CHP, around 2 a.m. on Sunday Paramo was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 65 near Strathmore when she crashed head-on with two motorcycles killing Gilbert Vargas, Mitzi Rodriguez along with Jose and Rita Vargas.
