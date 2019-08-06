TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The suspected DUI driver accused of slamming into a group of motorcyclists, killing two couples has officially been charged.
According to court documents, 24-year-old Jazmin Paramo was arraigned in a Porterville court around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Paramo is facing several felony charges, including four counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
RELATED: 'They always put us first,' says grieving son after parents killed by alleged DUI driver
If found guilty on all charges, Paramo could face up to 16 years in prison.
According to CHP, around 2 a.m. on Sunday Paramo was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 65 near Strathmore when she crashed head-on with two motorcycles killing Gilbert Vargas, Mitzi Rodriguez along with Jose and Rita Vargas.
Suspected DUI driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Tulare County
CRIME
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News