Suspected DUI driver crashes into Hanford fire station, no injuries involved

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected drunk driver crashed into a Hanford fire station, causing some major damage Saturday morning.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Manuel Alejandro Loya Sanchez.

Images from the crash show a white truck burst through one of the walls at Station 3 near Hanford Armona Rd and 12th Ave.

Fire officials say no one was injured in the crash, and Sanchez was arrested shortly after hitting the building.

Despite the heavy damage caused by the crash, Station 3 is still open and operating.
