Suspected DUI driver slams into semi-truck in Coalinga Sunday morning

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- All lanes of Whitney just east of Calaveras are back open after a suspected DUI driver slammed into a semi-truck around 4 a.m. Sunday.

CHP investigators say the driver of a Chevy SUV drifted into oncoming traffic before hitting the Semi head-on. The collision flipped the Chevy over.

The suspected DUI driver was rushed to CRMC with major injuries. He's expected to survive. The Big Rig driver was uninjured.

CHP investigators believe the SUV driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
