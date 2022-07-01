suspicious package

Police investigating suspicious package near Fashion Fair Mall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a suspicious package near Fashion Fair Mall.

Authorities say the package is at Valley First Credit Union on Shaw Avenue and Angus Street.


Employees noticed it around 1:30 Friday afternoon and everyone has been evacuated.

Shaw is closed in both directions between First Street and Fresno Street as the investigation continues.
