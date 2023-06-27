Sycamore Island to now be open 7 days a week

You can now enjoy a popular fishing spot along the San Joaquin River seven days a week.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can now enjoy a popular fishing spot along the San Joaquin River seven days a week.

Action News was in the neighborhood when members of the San Joaquin River Conservancy announced the new schedule for Sycamore Island.

The open space area is in Madera County near Valley Children's Hospital.

"This site, that we call Sycamore Island, is 600 acres of open space," says Executive Director Sharon Weaver. "It has six miles of trails that you can enjoy, waking, bicycling, riding your horses, walking your dogs, taking your children out, and allowing them to explore the San Joaquin River."

The cost to get into the recreation area is $9 per vehicle and $5 for trailers.