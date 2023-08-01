Valley table grape harvest underway with workers able to pick in shade

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The pace at which the big bunches of table grapes in a Fowler vineyard are harvested and boxed and then loaded up onto trucks is dizzying.

The crop is headed to a packing house.

Workers have a nice, shady canopy while they harvest the sweet fruit.

"This is the overhead trellis," says George Matoian. "It's probably, I would say, 70% of the table grapes. It provides proper shade for the workers, and they enjoy it."

Matoian heads the table grapes sales and marketing department at Mountain View Fruit Sales.

The grapes are sold under the Estate Vineyards label.

The particular boxes will be shipped to local stores and around the globe.

"We're going to export some to Hong Kong and Taiwan," Matoian said. "Vietnam always loves this variety, and then through all the retailers in the US."

Mountain View grows many different-looking and different-tasting grapes, like the long Sweet Sapphire.

"It's the kind of thing consumers are really attracted to," Matoian said. "When it's fully ripe, it's really fun because you get a different taste at every segment of the berry."

The little red "candy snaps" stopped us in our tracks.

Matoian expects the table grape harvest to last until November.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.