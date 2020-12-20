Society

70-year-old Taco Bell employee surprised with tip of a lifetime

SOUTH DAYTONA, Florida -- A 70-year-old Taco Bell employee was surprised with the tip of a lifetime after his community came together to thank him.

For the past 20 years, Joe Deciccio has worked the drive-thru window at a South Daytona store -- handing out smiles and friendly greetings along with food orders.

When a Facebook group was created to spotlight restaurant workers during the pandemic, the employee known as Taco Bell Joe won by a landslide.

An initial gift of $50 soon swelled to thousands as donations poured in.

He was recently presented with a check of more than $6,000.

"It's my customers that I owe this to. They bring out the best in me. It's them. I couldn't do it without your help," Deciccio said. "And I'm going to do my best to live up to it. And spark a light, a little candle in every heart of every person that I meet."

Raj Gohill was among those who contributed to the tip for Deciccio.

"You could have the worst day, by the time you get through the drive-thru there, you're just smiling," Gohill said.

Taco Bell Joe said he never realized how many people he has touched but his customers give him strength as well as wisdom.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridataco bellu.s. & worldgood newsdonationsbe kind
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Local woman opens cottage home business centered around vegan food
Show More
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
More TOP STORIES News