Tarantula Awareness Festival returns to Coarsegold

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Things are getting hairy over in the Sierra foothills!That's because tarantulas are taking over the region - and people are enjoying seeing them!The 24th annual Tarantula Awareness Festival has returned to the Coarsegold Historic Village.The timing comes as tarantulas have begun appearing in the area for mating season before hunkering down for winter.The family-friendly event includes tarantula races, tarantula poetry readings, a costume contest, and many other activities!The festival started Saturday at 10:30 am.The event is free to attend but parking is $2 per vehicle.