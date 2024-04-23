California Garlic Festival moving to Los Banos

This year's festival will run from August 30 to September 1 from 12 pm to 10 pm each day.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Garlic Festival is making its way to the Central Valley!

The festival will be moving to the Merced County Spring Fairgrounds in Los Banos starting this year.

Visitors can get their hands on all things garlic while watching monster truck shows, playing carnival games or listening to live music.

This year's festival will run from August 30 to September 1, from 12 pm to 10 pm each day.

Tickets will be $15 for adults, $10 for ages 6-17 and free admission for children five and under.

Veterans and those 65 and older will get free admission.

The California Garlic Festival has been held at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds since the Gilroy Garlic Festival shut down in 2022.

Organizers say the event in Los Banos will include a "Cali Garlic Alley," with everything from garlic fries to garlic pesto pasta and even garlic maple brown sugar ice cream.

For more information, visit their website.