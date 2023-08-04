Taylor Swift Throwback: Superstar performs for Woodlake High students in 2007

WOODLAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Taylor Swift's Eras Tour kicked off its first night in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on Thursday.

The stadium has a capacity of more than 100,000, and all six nights are sold out, making it almost hard to imagine the superstar once played to a crowd of just 1,000 in the Central Valley.

In 2007, Swift performed for students at Woodlake High School.

The concert was sponsored by KJUG 106.7 as a fundraiser for the St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Woodlake High School raised $2,800 for the cause and won that performance as a reward.

Swift was just 17 years old at the time.