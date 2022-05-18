Taylor Swift receives honorary degree from NYU, delivers commencement speech to class of 2022

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11832385" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An adventurous puppy was rescued after it was seen running through the Holland Tunnel on Sunday.

NEW YORK -- Taylor Swift received an honorary degree from New York University on Wednesday and delivered a commencement address to the Class of 2022.The 11-time Grammy winner received a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, during the university's morning ceremony, which was held at Yankee Stadium.She then delivered remarks to the graduating class.Read her full speech below:Swift is the only female artist in history to win the music industry's highest honor, the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, three times.Her many awards and distinctions include being the most awarded artist ever in American Music Awards' history, along with being named Artist of the Decade, winning the BRIT Awards International Female Solo Artist of the Year in 2015 and the Global Icon Award in 2021, and being named Billboard's first-ever and only two-time winner of the Woman of the Decade Award.She is the only solo artist this century to have three albums reach No. 1 in one year.During the ceremony, Felix V. Matos Rodríguez, chancellor of the City University of New York, and Susan Hockfield, neurobiologist and professor of neuroscience at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, also received honorary degrees.Lonnie G. Bunch III, the 14th secretary of the Smithsonian, historian Jill Lepore, and disability rights advocate Judith Heumann will receive honorary degrees during commencement for the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 Wednesday evening.Heumann will deliver an address to those graduating classes during the commencement.